By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the past week, Joe McCain has been standing for 10 hours a day near the Black Lives Matter mural along the Allegheny River.
McCain said he is standing for unity and love while supporting a number of groups that include the Black Lives Matter movement.
However, when he arrived today, he saw that vandals had flipped his stage, popped balloons, and tore down flags.
While he was disappointed, it hasn’t gotten him down.
“A little disappointed but not discouraged, because of the positive response from everyone of all different nationalities and genders, and even people from other states have been calling me,” McCain said. “Social media has been good, so the positive has superseded the negative.”
Tomorrow will be the last day of McCain’s demonstration and he hopes the community will join him in spreading the message of love and unity.
