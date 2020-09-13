Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was left in critical condition following an early morning shooting.
Police say that a Zone 3 officer was flagged down shortly after 1:00 a.m. early Sunday morning and directed to a man who had been shot.
The officer discovered the victim in the driveway of the American Legion along Arlington Avenue in the South Side Slopes neighborhood of Pittsburgh..
The police officer rendered aid to the victim who had been shot on his side and called for paramedics.
Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital where he was last reported to be in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported nor were any descriptions of possible suspects.
Police are continuing to investigate.
You must log in to post a comment.