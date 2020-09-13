PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens participated in a peace march through the Hill District Sunday asking for an end to violence in their communities.

Many of those who marched are part of the MOMS Group from Clairton for mothers who lost their children to gun violence.

As the group moved down Centre Avenue, many carried signs with the names and faces of loved ones lost.

Dominique Brown carried signs with two of her sons on them.

Her older son was killed two years ago.

His murder is still unsolved.

Brown says a year later, her ten-year-old son died by suicide after struggling with the grief of losing his brother.

“Speak up because you just don’t kill that person, you kill a whole family,” Brown said through tears Sunday.

Along with the pain of losing a child, the vast majority of mothers at Sunday’s march share the frustration of having few answers about the murders of their loved ones.

“We don’t need no more sympathies, no more pat on the back,” said Tina Ford, who founded the MOMS Group. “We need justice.”

Many who addressed the group as they moved toward Freedom Corner asked for an end to gun violence.

“You can’t be loyal to the streets,” Ford said. “You have to by loyal to humanity.”

The event lasted over an hour.