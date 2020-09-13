Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONESSEN (KDKA) — Monessen will hold an event on September 19 that will feature a recycling drop-off as well as a city-wide clean-up day.
The recycling drop-off event will take place at the Monessen City Garage from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Residents will be able to drop off the following items:
- Computer Monitors and CPUs/Towers
- Laptops, Ipads and Tablets
- Mice, Keyboards and Speakers
- Printers, TVs, Answering Machines, Cameras, Christmas Lights, and Camcorders
- Cell Phones and Docking Stations
- Electric Typewriters, Electrical Cords, Fax/Copy Machines, Gaming Consoles, and Gaming Controllers
- Pagers, Radios, and Remote Controls
- Stereos, Tapedecks, CD Players, and Telephone Systems
- Testing Equipment, and VCR/DVD Players
- Cardboard, Paper, Newspapers, and Magazines
- Compact Fluorescent Bulbs (CFLs), Fluorescent Tubes, Halogen Bulbs, High-Pressure Sodium Bulbs, LED Bulbs, and Ballast,
- Refrigerators, Freezers, Air Conditioners, and Dehumidifiers.
The event is only for Monessen residents.
Also taking place that day will be a city-wide cleanup effort, consisting of encouraging residents and organizations to “adopt” streets, parks, and neighborhoods and clean up weeds, trash, and debris.
Monessen Mayor Matt Shorraw says that his hope is that the event will encourage residents to display pride for Monessen.
