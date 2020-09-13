Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SAXONBURG (KDKA) – The 2020 Penn’s Colony Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On the festival’s website, they say “The 2020 Penn’s Colony Festival is canceled for public health and safety during the pandemic.”
The arts and crafts festival each year focuses on what life was like in Pennsylvania in the mid-1700s and showcases local artists who sell crafts for the home, garden, and other various holiday decors.
Penn’s Colony says that the festival will return in 2021.
You must log in to post a comment.