The Pirates lost their third game in a row on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi homered and stole a base for the third consecutive game, Kyle Zimmer got his first career win after a winding path to the major leagues and the Kansas City Royals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4.

Whit Merrifield added a solo homer and the Royals won their fifth straight game.

It was the third consecutive loss for Pittsburgh.

Mondesi and Bobby Abreu in 2004 are the only players to homer and steal a base in three straight games since at least 1901, according to MLB.com.

