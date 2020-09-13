PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain will continue through much of the day with a few possible thunderstorms even though there’s no severe weather threat.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 70’s but it’s going to be muggy!

The heaviest rain will be this the morning and afternoon, then rain showers will gradually taper off through dinner time.

I think the rain we see could help out the areas that are still abnormally dry, but only around 1/4″ to 1.2″ of rain is expected.

The new drought monitor map will be issued Thursday morning.

Once that area of low pressure exits the region, high pressure builds in, setting us up for a gorgeous September week!

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-70’s with sunshine.

Wednesday, we are still dry, but a little warmer in the upper 70’s.

The next round of rain arrives Thursday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.