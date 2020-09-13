CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 57 More Cases, Countywide Total Over 11,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Mary Ours!By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather, weather, Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain will continue through much of the day with a few possible thunderstorms even though there’s no severe weather threat.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 70’s but it’s going to be muggy!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The heaviest rain will be this the morning and afternoon, then rain showers will gradually taper off through dinner time.

I think the rain we see could help out the areas that are still abnormally dry, but only around 1/4″ to 1.2″ of rain is expected.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The new drought monitor map will be issued Thursday morning.

Once that area of low pressure exits the region, high pressure builds in, setting us up for a gorgeous September week!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-70’s with sunshine.

Wednesday, we are still dry, but a little warmer in the upper 70’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The next round of rain arrives Thursday.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments