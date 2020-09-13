NORTH BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — Political yard signs for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are leading to vandalism in North Belle Vernon, Westmoreland County.

North Belle Vernon Police are investigating cases of the signs being stolen and houses being egged.

Some people with the Biden-Harris signs in their yards didn’t want to talk to KDKA on camera for fear of retaliation. Others that did talk with us said it’s sad to see what our political climate has become.

Surveillance video given to KDKA shows three people ripping signage in support of Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris off of a home in the middle of the night. The homeowner wanted to remain anonymous but said it’s happened multiple times and their home has been egged twice in the last week.

“It’s become so decisive that we have to worry about things like that which is silly,” Lloyd Fernandez said with his Biden-Harris sign in his yard.

Fernandez lives around the corner from another alleged incident. Police said the suspects seem to be targeting homes with the Democratic nominee’s signage.

Officers say the signs are either damaged, stolen, or homes are egged.

“Just silly. This is going to be over in 50-something days. Hopefully, everything will go back to normal,” Fernandez said about people damaging and stealing signs.

Fernandez hasn’t had his political sign stolen but brings it at night to avoid trouble. He may do more between now and November 3rd to keep his property safe.

“We haven’t gotten a camera yet,” he said with a chuckle. “But it may become an actuality if it comes to that.”

Meanwhile Kenneth Gray has his doorbell camera aimed right at the sign in his front yard to protect against vandals.

“It’s a shame the camera isn’t there anymore for criminals. It’s for your neighbors,” Gray said.

Gray said he’s never seen an election where it’s become dangerous to put out campaign signs. He has a simple message for people who don’t agree with his choice for office.

“Vote your choice. You don’t need to go out and disturb other people’s choices,” he exclaimed. “Vote your choice.”

Investigators are aware of similar cases in neighboring communities. At this point, we have not been told of any arrests.