By: KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another industry being affected by the coronavirus pandemic is public transportation.
Port Authority has confirmed that some trips are being missed due to a shortage of drivers.
They have told KDKA that they have had fewer drivers to fill trips and when they cannot fill the trips with overtime, they are missed.
“The good news is we’re hiring,” said a Port Authority spokesperson. “If you know anyone out of work, please let them know.”
Current job openings with Port Authority can be found on their website.
