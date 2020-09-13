By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex in White Township.

The victim is from Aliquippa but was not identified by Pennsylvania State Police. Although he is in critical condition, State Police expect him to survive. He is being treated at UPMC Presbyterian and had to be airlifted from the scene.

State Police were called to the Verge I apartment complex around 12:15 a.m. Sunday and noticed 200 to 250 people fleeing the area when they arrived at 12:20 a.m.

The Verge I apartment complex advertises itself as an option for student housing for those attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), according to its website.

Troopers located the victim, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

State Police are actively investigating and are working to identify any suspects. In the course of their investigation thus far, troopers located 13 empty 9 mm casings and an unloaded Taurus .380 caliber pistol. A car nearby the incident had been struck by two rounds.

Indiana County EMS, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Indiana Borough Police Department and Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Troop A of Pennsylvania State Police at 724-357-1960.