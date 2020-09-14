Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Projects to renovate and preserve Western Pennsylvania landmark buildings have been awarded money through the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant program.
According to the Tribune-Review, The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission announced 52 grants in 24 counties.
13 of the projects are located in Western Pennsylvania, with nine of the projects located in Allegheny County.
The various projects in Allegheny County include:
- The Oliver Bath House on Pittsburgh’s South Side
- Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland
- Allegheny Elks Lodge on the North Side
- New Hazlett Center for Performing Arts on the North Side
- Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Schenley Park
- Hartzell Memorial Fountain on the North Side
- Rodef Shalom Congregation in Shadyside
- The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh
- The Union Project in Highland Park
