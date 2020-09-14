By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 142 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,491 test results, and no additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

The Health Department did not provide an update on Sunday.

Of the newly reported cases, 132 are confirmed and 10 are probable.

New cases range in age from 11 months to 92 years with a median age of 27 years. The date of positive tests range from Sept. 6 through Sept. 13.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 11,268 since March.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

There have been 1,057 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 276 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 104 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The countywide death toll is over 360.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for September 13 and 14, 2020. pic.twitter.com/YdIIpF44z0 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 14, 2020

Since March 14, there have been 11,268 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 1,057 hospitalizations and 361 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 14, 2020

Health officials say 164,133 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: