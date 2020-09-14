CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 142 New Cases Over Last 48 Hours
The Allegheny Co. Health Dept issues a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 142 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,491 test results, and no additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

The Health Department did not provide an update on Sunday.

Of the newly reported cases, 132 are confirmed and 10 are probable.

New cases range in age from 11 months to 92 years with a median age of 27 years. The date of positive tests range from Sept. 6 through Sept. 13.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 11,268 since March.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

There have been 1,057 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 276 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 104 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The countywide death toll is over 360.

Health officials say 164,133 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

