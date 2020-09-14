MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s a first for southwest Pennsylvania: a coronavirus testing site that can serve hundreds in one day. A brand new site has been built in McKeesport.

“This one is much more simplified and self-administered,” said Emergency Services Chief Matt Brown.

On Monday, KDKA got an in-depth look into the new COVID-19 testing site opening on Tuesday.

“I think this is another positive step in the Mon Valley and a positive step in the McKeesport region,” said Bob Macey, council member for District 9.

Leaders say it took about a month to plan and a week to build, and the timing of it couldn’t be better. With a case surge in April and again in July, there’s concern we’ll see another now that school is back.

“People are very concerned and want to get tested and make sure anyone who wants to get tested can do so, regardless of insurance,” said Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen.

“One thing we’ve seen throughout this pandemic is that minority communities and lower income communities have been hit the hardest during this pandemic,” said State Representative Austin Davis.

At this site, they’ll be able to do 250 tests a day, and the results will be available in 48 hours. The whole testing process will take about five minutes.

“This is just a great site because it is wide open, it’s accessible to people by car, also public transit and major public transit line right there,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

It’s not required to register in advance but it is strongly encouraged.