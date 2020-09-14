By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Four boroughs in the Mon Valley are considering a proposal to combine police departments.

The “regionalized police department” would take care of Rankin, Braddock, North Braddock and East Pittsburgh.

The police department in East Pittsburgh was dissolved following the killing of Antwon Rose. State police help to patrol there now, as well as in Rankin.

The regionalization proposal would create one centralized police department in one building.

The proposal comes out of a regionalization study done by the state of Pennsylvania.

In a press release from Braddock Borough Mayor Chardae Jones, borough representatives say the advantages of a centralized police department include budgeting, more coverage for the areas, better training, better equipment and leadership.

Between all four boroughs, there are only three full-time officers with part-time officers filling out the rest of the force. A regionalized department would allow for more full-time officers.

The four boroughs would have to agree to the framework of a plan, and that could take several meetings to iron out.

A vote on a resolution is expected in October.

Stay with KDKA for Meghan Schiller’s full report on this story at 6:30 p.m.