By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Mifflin elementary school is closed for cleaning and sanitizing after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
The building is closed until Wednesday for deep cleaning by the district’s facilities team.
While Pittsburgh Public Schools have started the academic year online for at least the first nine weeks, the closure does effect Grab and Go Meal services.
Those services are suspended at Pittsburgh Mifflin also through Wednesday.
The district is encouraging families to go to Pittsburgh Greenfield or Carrick for meals until they can resume at Mifflin Pre-K-8.
Breakfast and lunch will be available between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and then again from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
