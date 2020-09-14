By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – During coronavirus compliance checks, state police handed a notice of violation to one Pittsburgh-area licensed liquor establishment and warnings to four others.

Liquor control enforcement officers visited 1,049 licensed establishments across the state Friday through Sunday to make sure coronavirus orders are being followed. They issued seven notices of violation and 32 warnings.

The Pittsburgh State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office issued one notice of violations and four warnings between Sept. 11-13 after visiting 290 licensed businesses.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure all customers are wearing masks when entering, exiting or moving through the restaurant or bar and that employees wear masks at all times.

They’re also checking to make sure there are 6 feet or physical barriers between customers at tables or booths as well as ensuring maximum capacity limits are posted and enforced.

Police say these checks could happen anywhere in the state, but are being focused in areas experiencing higher COVID-19 transmission rates.

Police say a notice of violation comes before an administrative citation and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.

State police say violators may face administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

A statewide order is in effect limiting indoor dining to 25 percent occupancy and prohibiting alcohol consumption unless the drink comes with a meal. However, the Wolf administration announced capacity will be increased to 50 percent on Sept. 21.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.