By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are wearing the name of Antwon Rose II on the back of their helmets this season.

“We don’t want him to be forgotten,” the Steelers tweeted. “For the 2020 season, we unite as one and will wear a single name on the back of our helmets – Antwon Rose Jr.”

Rose was 17 when he was shot and killed by a police officer in 2018.

The Steelers say this year the NFL is allowing players to wear helmet decals honoring victims of systemic racism, so they chose Antwon Rose.

When Rose’s mother, Michelle Kenney, got the call from head coach Mike Tomlin to tell her what the team would be doing, she said it was “indescribable.”

“It’s my son. And not only is one person on the team going to wear his name on their helmet. They took a vote, and the entire team is going to wear his name on their helmets. How do you even make sense of that? I wish I could give you some adjective to explain, but I can’t do anything but cry. I can’t do anything but cry,” she said in a statement.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is also donning Rose’s name on the back of his helmet. He grew up in Pittsburgh and went to Woodland Hills School District, the same school district Rose attended.

The Steelers season kicks off tonight against the New York Giants.

