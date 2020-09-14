PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s time, Steelers Nation! The black and gold will take the field on Monday night when they kick off their 2020 season against the New York Giants.

Ben Roethlisberger will be back on the field tonight after a season-ending injury derailed last year’s season.

He looks to prove tonight that he is back and ready to contend for a Lombardi Trophy.

Roethlisberger comes back to a Steelers offense that returns several key players and looks to improve upon last year.

The team was among the worst in the league in scoring and in yards-per-game due to Roethlisberger missing most of the year.

Experts feel that with Roethlisberger’s coming back and the weapons he has with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, the offense should be much better and put the team in the playoff picture.

On the other side of the ball, the defense made big stories last year, becoming one of the best in the league.

The defense seemed to hit their stride after the acquisition of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Steelers will return to Pittsburgh where they will be at home at Heinz Field next Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

In college football news, the Big Ten Conference is trying to make a comeback.

It postponed the fall season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, the season could return as soon as mid-October.

The season could be eight games and have the schools competing for a playoff spot.