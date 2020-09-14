PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seasonal weather was in place for yesterday with high temperatures in Pittsburgh hitting 76 degrees.

Pittsburgh saw only a disappointingly low 0.06” of rain yesterday.

Higher totals of rain were seen for places along and south of I-70.

The cold front did sweep through and high temperatures today should be a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday, even with sunny skies.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 74 degrees for today’s high temperature.

Low temperatures for the day will likely be hit just before midnight tonight.

I have the low temperature in Pittsburgh coming at midnight and should be close to 52 degrees.

While this is the last full week of summer, we are going to get a preview of fall this week.

Those who always say they want four full seasons should be happy with temperatures plummeting to the mid-40s on Tuesday morning.

Some places potentially could see lows falling below 40 degrees.

This would be for places along and north of I-80.

Looking ahead, I have the area hitting 80 degrees only once (Wednesday) over the next week.

I have us potentially seeing a string of days with low temperatures in the 40’s including on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Also, sunrise this morning is occurring after 7:00 a.m.

It won’t be this early again until after daylight saving time comes to an end.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.