By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KDKA) — The Steelers held a banner during the national anthem that said “Steelers Against Racism” on Monday night.
The Steelers all stood for the anthem before kickoff against the New York Giants. Eric Ebron and Chase Claypool were among players who raised a fist.
“We stand together against racism. #ItTakesAllOfUs,” the team tweeted from its verified Twitter account.
We stand together against racism. #ItTakesAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/xfeUACPu8Z
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 14, 2020
Several Pittsburgh Steelers also had on special warm-up shirts before the game. Players wore shirts that read “End Racism” and “Black Lives Matter” during warmups at MetLife Stadium.
This season, the Steelers are wearing the name of Antwon Rose II on the back of their helmets.
