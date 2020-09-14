CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 142 New Cases Over Last 48 Hours
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KDKA) — The Steelers held a banner during the national anthem that said “Steelers Against Racism” on Monday night.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Steelers all stood for the anthem before kickoff against the New York Giants. Eric Ebron and Chase Claypool were among players who raised a fist.

“We stand together against racism. #ItTakesAllOfUs,” the team tweeted from its verified Twitter account.

Several Pittsburgh Steelers also had on special warm-up shirts before the game. Players wore shirts that read “End Racism” and “Black Lives Matter” during warmups at MetLife Stadium.

This season, the Steelers are wearing the name of Antwon Rose II on the back of their helmets.

