WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — As students get ready to log in for another Monday of online learning, kids in one district are set to begin turning in their devices.

In just a few hours, students will begin returning to the school to hand in their laptops.

The district says some students who are doing the remote learning had some issues in their first week.

In a message sent to parents, the West Mifflin Area School District, along with their technology department are working on not only resolving device issues for students — they say they’re also adding security updates.

District leaders are doing this to make sure students have a safe, remote learning experience.

It was just last week that KDKA reported the safety breach for Trinity Area and Pittsburgh Public School Districts.

Both experienced inappropriate content in online classes while their kids were learning.

For West Mifflin here are times and locations for students to have their devices updated based on the grade they’re in.

This updating for the devices will be happening all week.