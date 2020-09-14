Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to look like an Alfred Hitchcock movie tonight as Pittsburgh’s skies will be covered in birds.
According to the Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program, around 18,000 birds are expected to pass over the city.
This is expected to start around 7:00 p.m.
Nearly 900 million birds are expected to be a part of this transcontinental mass movement.
The program says you should turn off your outdoor lights between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. to protect the birds from becoming disoriented or from flying into buildings.
