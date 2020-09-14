By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Tony Granato was elected to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
The news was announced Monday by USA Hockey. Granato spent five seasons as a Penguins assistant coach from 2009-14. He worked primarily with the forwards and penalty kill unit.
In five seasons with Pittsburgh, the Penguins’ penalty kill finished in the Top 10 four times. Granato also spent time as a coach with the Colorado Avalanche and the Detriot Red Wings.
He is currently in his fifth season as the head coach of the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team.
