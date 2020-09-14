Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The USPS is hiring across western Pennsylvania.
The United States Postal Service says it’s “actively” looking to fill temporary positions like mail handler assistant, mail processing clerk assistant, clerk assistants and city carrier associates across the Pittsburgh area.
Pay for these jobs range from $16.55 to $18.15 an hour.
For more information, the USPS encourages applicants to contact a field recruiter at 412-359-7582.
Applicants must be over 18. You can learn more about available jobs and apply online.
