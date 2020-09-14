CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 142 New Cases Over Last 48 Hours
The jobs, which are temporary, pay up to $18.15 an hour.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The USPS is hiring across western Pennsylvania.

The United States Postal Service says it’s “actively” looking to fill temporary positions like mail handler assistant, mail processing clerk assistant, clerk assistants and city carrier associates across the Pittsburgh area.

Pay for these jobs range from $16.55 to $18.15 an hour.

For more information, the USPS encourages applicants to contact a field recruiter at 412-359-7582.

Applicants must be over 18. You can learn more about available jobs and apply online.

