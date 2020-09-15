By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 90 new Coronavirus cases out of 926 test results, and one additional death.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 78 are confirmed and 12 are probable.

New cases range in age from 11 months to 95 years with a median age of 27 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests range from Sept. 7 through Sept. 14.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 11,358 since March.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

There have been 1,060 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 276 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 104 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The countywide death toll stands at 363. The newest reported death is associated with a long-term care facility, the Health Department says. The patient was in their 70s and died on Sept. 13.

The Health Department is also reporting two errors in Monday’s report. They say gender of the newly-reported cases should have been females – 59 and males – 83. Additionally, a death was not reported. It was of an patient in their 90s who died on Sept. 10. The death was associated with a long-term care facility.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for September 15, 2020. In the last 24 hours, 90 new cases were reported to the Health Department out of 926 tests. Of those, 78 are confirmed and 12 are probable. pic.twitter.com/1VgNTTplKM — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 15, 2020

In yesterday’s update, there were two errors: the gender of the newly-reported cases should have been 59 females and 83 males. Also, a death was not reported. It was of a person in their 90s with a Sept. 10 date of death. The death was associated with a long term care facility. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 15, 2020

Health officials say, as of Monday’s report, 164,133 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: