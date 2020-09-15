(KDKA)- The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a hard fought 26-16 win over the New York Giants to open their season Monday night. The offense didn’t quite get humming the way that fans may have hoped, but quarterback Ben Roethlisberger still put enough together to get the win throwing for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Most importantly, Big Ben didn’t turn the ball over and his three touchdown, no interception performance put him on an elite list.

Yesterday was Ben Roethlisberger's 30th game with 3+ TDs and 0 INTs, the sixth QB in NFL history to do that 30+ times pic.twitter.com/wLaLG7OtfU — ProFootballReference (@pfref) September 15, 2020

Roethlisberger is now just the sixth quarterback in league history to have 30 games in which he threw for three scores while not throwing a pick. Unsurprisingly, the list of people ahead of him includes Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

Looking at the chart, one thing that does stand out is the record of the teams in games in which the quarterbacks have accomplished the feat. Roethlisberger’s Steelers are 22-8 in his career and the combined record of the six quarterbacks is 244-31.

The offense still has kinks to work out following Monday night’s win, namely along the offensive line where they are now down a starter for the season. But, the clean play of Big Ben put the defense in good situations, not having to defend short fields after sudden changes.