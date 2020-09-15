Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Multiple crews have responded to the scene of a brush fire in Allegheny County.
Allegheny County says the fire “appears to be confined” to an area that is 40 by 60 feet on the 900 block of Agnew Road.
City of Pittsburgh/Baldwin Borough – 900 block of Agnew Rd – multiple agencies on scene of a brush fire on the jurisdictional line. Brush fire appears to be confined to a 40' x 60' area.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) September 15, 2020
