JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Jeannette man is facing charges after humane officers say they found dogs living in filth.

Elaine Decker says she remembers when she tried to stop two of her neighbor’s dogs from attacking each other. The dogs were owned by 64-year-old Dale Shaw, who lived on Chestnut Street in Jeannette.

Investigators say Jeannette police were called and ended up having to shoot one of the dogs. Court records show police tried to contact Shaw to take custody of what they thought was a dead animal. Decker said she also tried to contact Shaw.

However, it turned out the dog still alive. The dog suffered for hours before getting help.

“I’d say maybe six to eight (hours),” said Decker.

The dog eventually had to be put down. As a result, humane officers went to Shaw’s home and found dogs tethered to heavy chains. The dogs were also living in filth as their walking area had trash and broken glass all over.

A vet examined the dogs and found them infested with fleas and dehydrated.

In 2002, Shaw was arrested for his part in an alleged large-scale dogfighting ring that operated in the area. Shaw is also charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on his neighbor late last year. He is free on bond.

Shaw’s surviving dogs are now in the care of humane officials and doing better.

“It’s terrible how all of it went down,” Decker told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti.

Shaw is now awaiting arraignment on felony aggravated animal cruelty and 40 other related charges. His trial on attempted homicide begins next Monday.