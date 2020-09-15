JP Roofing FAN N’ATION is KDKA-TV’s new show that celebrates the awesome sports fans in Da Burgh! Co-hosts Rich Walsh KDKA and Daisy Jade from Pittsburgh’s CW will be meeting Pittsburgh sports fans from all over the world and checking out their fan caves, tailgates, and even their tattoos!

We’re looking for fans that want to show off their #PittsburghPride! Are you a huge #PittsburghFan and want to show it to the world? We want to see it!

TO SUBMIT:

Please send your pictures/videos to FanNation@kdka.com for a chance to be featured on the show! (You may need to send your video via youtube or another weblink. And pics can be sent via Dropbox or Google Drive if they are larger in size). Include in the SUBJECT LINE: YOUR FULL NAME – SUBMISSION DESCRIPTION – PITTSBURGH NEIGHBORHOOD OR CITY (example: John Smith – Fan Cave – South Side) Also, feel free to include: What was your inspiration? Or tell us your favorite Pittsburgh sports memory, favorite Pittsburgh athlete, etc. PLEASE NOTE: By sending us a photo/video, you agree that we may use your pictures/video on our show and online. You also confirm that the photo/video is owned by you, and you have the permission of everyone included in it.

SOME SUBMISSIONS WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

Got a cool FAN CAVE?

Is your CAR inspired by your favorite sports team?

Got a cool SPORTS COLLECTION (signed artifacts, baseball cards, bobbleheads)?

Show us your cool SPORTS TATTOO!

Do you feature your favorite Pittsburgh sports teams in your ART?

Do you design sports-inspired APPAREL or ACCESSORIES?

Have you built a DIY project for your sports fan cave or tailgate item (designed your own bar top, cornhole board, tailgate table)?

Do you have any TAILGATE OR GAME DAY RITUALS/SUPERSTITIONS & want to share about it?

Do you swear by your favorite TAILGATE GADGETS?

Did you come up with a unique SPORTS FIGHT SONG?

Are you an extreme ESPORTS GAMER?

Are you an ATHLETE with a cool story?

Do you want to nominate a STUDENT ATHLETE to be featured?

Are you a Pittsburgh fan that lives outside of the Burgh? (NATIONAL OR INTERNATIONAL FANS?)

Are you passionate about a TEAM RIVALRY?

Does your HIGH SCHOOL have the best student section? The most school spirit?

Are you torn between two teams in your family? Or do you argue about which team to have your kids root for?

Fun pictures of your KIDS dressed up in team apparel or playing their favorite sport.

Silly photos of PETS dressed up in team apparel.

Pictures of you/family/friends at a game/sporting event or tailgate – here at home or away behind-enemy lines 🙂

Any other cool sports fan ideas!

And remember, you don’t have to be local, just a Pittsburgh fan! So spread the word!

Tune in Saturdays at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh.

And watch an encore presentation the same night at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW!

