By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW YORK (KDKA) — The New York Jets have placed running back Le’Veon Bell on injured reserve.

The former Steelers RB was injured during the Jets’ season-opening game Sunday against the Bills. He carried the ball six times for 14 yards and caught two passes for 32 yards before leaving with the injury in the second half.

He suffered the injury in the first half after being tackled by Buffalo’s A.J. Klein. Bell will miss at least the next three games, and he is eligible to return in Week 5.

Bell was on the Steelers from 2013-17. He sat out the 2018 season before signing a contract with the Jets.

