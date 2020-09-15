CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 90 New Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 11,358
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is set to open centers to assist families and students having trouble with remote learning devices.

Officials say the five technology resource centers will open Wednesday. PPS encourages families to make an appointment, but walk-ins are accepted. Click here to make an appointment.

The district says families need to bring their district-issued device, charger and student log-in.

“These regional technology support hubs will assist families with their district-issued device needs,” said Mark Stuckey, interim chief technology officer, in a release. “We want all PPS families to have secure, functional devices for E-Learning.”

The centers will be open until Oct. 2. The five locations can be found below.

  • Pittsburgh CAPA – 111 9th St.
  • Pittsburgh Carrick – 125 Parkfield St.
  • Pittsburgh King – 50 Montgomery Place
  • Pittsburgh Langley – 2940 Sheraden Blvd.
  • Pittsburgh Obama – 515 N. Highland Ave.
