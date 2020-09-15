CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 90 New Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 11,358
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with potentially bad news, as right tackle Zach Banner is dealing with a major injury.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says that the initial diagnosis for Banner is a torn ACL, which would be season-ending.

Banner had to be helped off the field without putting weight on his right leg. The look on his face said it all.

After the game, Banner tweeted:

I love you Pittsburgh.

I love this game.

We won. That’s all that matters.

Banner took over the starting job this summer.

Running back James Conner is also down with an ankle injury.

