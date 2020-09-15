PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with potentially bad news, as right tackle Zach Banner is dealing with a major injury.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says that the initial diagnosis for Banner is a torn ACL, which would be season-ending.

The initial diagnosis for #Steelers RT Zach Banner is a torn ACL, source said. Banner’s face told the story. He’ll have an MRI to confirm the season-ending injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2020

Banner had to be helped off the field without putting weight on his right leg. The look on his face said it all.

I love you Pittsburgh. I love this game. We won. That’s all that matters. I’m so pissed… But once again, I’m motivated… — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) September 15, 2020

After the game, Banner tweeted:

I love you Pittsburgh.

I love this game.

We won. That’s all that matters.

Banner took over the starting job this summer.

Running back James Conner is also down with an ankle injury.