PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with potentially bad news, as right tackle Zach Banner is dealing with a major injury.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says that the initial diagnosis for Banner is a torn ACL, which would be season-ending.
Banner had to be helped off the field without putting weight on his right leg. The look on his face said it all.
After the game, Banner tweeted:
I love you Pittsburgh.
I love this game.
We won. That’s all that matters.
Banner took over the starting job this summer.
Running back James Conner is also down with an ankle injury.
