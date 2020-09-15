PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brrrr, it’s cold out there this morning.

Temperatures are a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler this morning than what they were just 24 hours ago.

Yesterday’s high temperature in Pittsburgh came in at just 71 degrees.

Temperatures today should be a little warmer than that today.

I am forecasting Pittsburgh seeing a high of 74 degrees.

Skies will be clear with winds light out and out of the east for the afternoon.

Looking ahead, temperatures return to above average on Wednesday and Thursday.

If we see rain over the next week, it’s likely going to be on Thursday morning as a cold front rolls through.

Cooler air will filter in behind the front for the rest of the week.

Highs on Friday and Saturday are forecast to be in just the 60s with morning lows chilly enough that I expect we will see a few reports of frost over the weekend.

