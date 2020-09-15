CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 142 New Cases Over Last 48 Hours
By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brrrr, it’s cold out there this morning.

Temperatures are a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler this morning than what they were just 24 hours ago.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Yesterday’s high temperature in Pittsburgh came in at just 71 degrees.

Temperatures today should be a little warmer than that today.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

I am forecasting Pittsburgh seeing a high of 74 degrees.

Skies will be clear with winds light out and out of the east for the afternoon.

Looking ahead, temperatures return to above average on Wednesday and Thursday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

If we see rain over the next week, it’s likely going to be on Thursday morning as a cold front rolls through.

Cooler air will filter in behind the front for the rest of the week.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Highs on Friday and Saturday are forecast to be in just the 60s with morning lows chilly enough that I expect we will see a few reports of frost over the weekend.

