By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Some residents in Beaver County are fearing the worst after being told they cannot stay in their apartments.

More than a dozen residents at the Riverview Terrace are looking for new homes after the building was condemned due to a lack of water service.

It is now a dire situation for families.

“I just don’t understand it,” said Rashan Bell. “Let people know you are going to do it. Give people a heads up. It’s a pandemic. People are struggling. People are going to be homeless.”

Some of the families include women and children. Some are unemployed and have little resources.

“We don’t know who the manager is,” said Tremayne Robinson. “There is a name on the door, but we don’t know who he is. We’ve never seen him.”

A letter posted with the eviction and condemnation notices from Rochester Borough directed questions to the codes enforcement officer. KDKA contacted the property manager, who said she is out on leave and to contact the owner. KDKA tried to contact the owner but did not hear back.

In the meantime, some are wondering what they are going to do next.

“The management is terrible,” said Zeek Williams. “They can do better. We have a bunch of families that stay here with kids. A lot of them don’t have a job.”

Residents say the Salvation Army and another community group are assisting the residents by offering a stay at a motel.