By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the people who survived the mass shooting in Wilkinsburg has died.
John Ellis, 51, was wounded in the shooting in 2016 when five adults and an unborn child were killed. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said he was pronounced dead Tuesday at UPMC Mercy Hospital after being taken to the hospital for complications on Friday.
Ellis was shot three times while sitting at a table in the backyard. In a previous interview with KDKA, he said one bullet caused a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the waist down.
Ellis lived next door to the house where the shooting happened on March 9, 2016.
In February, a jury found Cheron Shelton not guilty of murder. Shelton was the lone defendant.
“I just shook my head,” Ellis told KDKA in February. “What did the jury not see? Somebody did something to us.”
