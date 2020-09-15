Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three activists are facing charges stemming from a clash with diners along Penn Avenue earlier this month.
Monique Craft, Kenneth McDowell, and Shawn Green are facing various charges.
Some of the charges faced by the activists include harassment, conspiracy, and disorderly conduct. @KDKA
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 15, 2020
The incident happened September 5 along Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh.
Stay with KDKA for more details on this developing story.
