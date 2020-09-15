CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 142 New Cases Over Last 48 Hours
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three activists are facing charges stemming from a clash with diners along Penn Avenue earlier this month.

Monique Craft, Kenneth McDowell, and Shawn Green are facing various charges.

The incident happened September 5 along Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh.

