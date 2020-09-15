PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s shaping up to be a big day in the fight against COVID-19.

UPMC is set to hold a press conference to explain more about their possible breakthrough, a tiny antibody component that can neutralize the Coronavirus.

This could be a major breakthrough in finding a way to neutralize the virus.

The antibody has been tested in animals with highly effective results.

To date, this is the smallest molecule to completely and specially neutralize the virus that causes COVID-19.

It has been use to construct a drug for use against the virus.

According to researchers, the drug has been found to be highly effective in mice and hamsters.

The drug’s tiny size allows for it to be administered several ways, including by inhalation.

There are also good signs that it won’t have negative side effects in people.

Doctors say this drug could be used for more than a therapy for COVID-19, but that it could also be used to keep people from getting infected with the virus.

A timeline on when this could start being used has not been made available.

KDKA expects to learn more about this discovery by researchers on Tuesday at a scheduled press conference at 2:00 p.m.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.