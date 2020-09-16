By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 73 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,210 test results, and no additional deaths.

Of today’s newly reported cases, nine are probable and the others confirmed.

New cases range in age from 7 years to 71 years with a median age of 28 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests range from Aug. 27 through Sept. 15. With the exception of three test results, the Health Department says the vast majority of the results range from Sept. 7 through Sept. 15.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 11,431 since March.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

There have been 1,096 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 276 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 104 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 363.

Health officials say, as of Tuesday’s report, 164,945 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

