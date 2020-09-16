PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Federal officers seized more than two dozen bedazzled binkies in Pittsburgh, saying the pacifiers were not only counterfeits, but also potentially dangerous.
Customs and Border Protection officers in Pittsburgh seized a shipment of 25 counterfeit pacifiers from Hong Kong last week.
The binkies were bejeweled with Chanel and Mercedes Benz logos. They also had metallic link chains and clips, and CBP says they were a choking hazard.
Officials say the binkies were on their way to Allegheny County. Had they been the real deal, their retail price would have been around $1,300.
“Counterfeit consumer goods, such as these baby pacifiers, are manufactured in unregulated facilities with substandard materials and may be coated in excessive levels of lead paint that could threaten the health and safety of vulnerable young children,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s director of field operations in Baltimore, in a press release.
“Customs and Border Protection urges consumers to protect themselves and their families by always purchasing safe, authentic goods from reputable vendors.”
You must log in to post a comment.