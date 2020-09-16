By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) – The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors have announced that Big Ten Football will return on October 23 and 24.
The council is adopting significant medical protocols that include daily antigen screening, enhanced cardiac screening and a data-driven approach when making decisions about practices and games.
“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, The Ohio State University and co-chair of the Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee.
Daily testing will begin by September 30.
All student-athletes that testi positive will undergo comprehensive cardiac testing and will be allowed to return at the earlies, 21 days following a positive diagnosis.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.