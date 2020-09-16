PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, has another great recipe for using up your veggies from the summer garden!
Zucchini Fritters
Ingredients:
- 6 small Zucchini, grated
- Sea salt
- ½ pound feta cheese, crumbled
- ¼ cup finely chopped fresh dill
- ¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley
- 4 green onions, finely chopped
- 3 eggs, beaten
- ½ cup flour (you may need more to bind the mixture)
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Canola oil for frying
Directions:
Place grated zucchini in a colander, sprinkle with salt and let stand at least 20 minutes, or until it loses its juice. Squeeze dry and place in a large bowl. Add the cheese, dill, parsley, onions, eggs, flour, and pepper and mix well. Adjust the seasonings. If batter is too runny, add a little more flour.
Heat oil in a heavy saucepan. Drop batter by tablespoons into oil and fry until golden brown on all sides but still moist inside, about 2 to 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels and serve warm with Tzatziki Sauce
Tzatziki Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 cups thick Greek yogurt
- 3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
- 4 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- Drizzle of Greek Olive Oil
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small serving bowl.
You must log in to post a comment.