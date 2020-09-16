CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 90 New Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 11,358
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, has another great recipe for using up your veggies from the summer garden!

Zucchini Fritters

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

Ingredients:

  • 6 small Zucchini, grated
  • Sea salt
  • ½ pound feta cheese, crumbled
  • ¼ cup finely chopped fresh dill
  • ¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 4 green onions, finely chopped
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • ½ cup flour (you may need more to bind the mixture)
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Canola oil for frying

Directions:

Place grated zucchini in a colander, sprinkle with salt and let stand at least 20 minutes, or until it loses its juice. Squeeze dry and place in a large bowl. Add the cheese, dill, parsley, onions, eggs, flour, and pepper and mix well. Adjust the seasonings. If batter is too runny, add a little more flour.

Heat oil in a heavy saucepan. Drop batter by tablespoons into oil and fry until golden brown on all sides but still moist inside, about 2 to 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels and serve warm with Tzatziki Sauce

Tzatziki Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups thick Greek yogurt
  • 3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 4 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill
  • Drizzle of Greek Olive Oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small serving bowl.

