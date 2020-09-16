CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 73 New Cases, Pa. Health Dept. Has 776 More Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Dan Smyers is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and a Wexford native.
Filed Under:Dan + Shay, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dan + Shay were named Duo of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards.

The country duo took home the award on Wednesday night during the award show on CBS.

One of the members, Dan Smyers, is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and Wexford native. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto declared Aug. 2 Dan + Shay Day in Pittsburgh.

Dan + Shay is also up for Song of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards.

Munhall native Gabby Barrett was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year but Tenille Townes took home the honor.

Click here for a full list of winners.

Comments