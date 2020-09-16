By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dan + Shay were named Duo of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards.
Congratulations to @DanandShay, the ACM Duo Of The Year! ✨ #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/fQBPwmEkBF
— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020
The country duo took home the award on Wednesday night during the award show on CBS.
One of the members, Dan Smyers, is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and Wexford native. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto declared Aug. 2 Dan + Shay Day in Pittsburgh.
Dan + Shay is also up for Song of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards.
WE love YOU, @DanAndShay! #ACMawards 💙 Follow along on @GIPHY for live GIFs of the show: https://t.co/1Vb9hLgNT4 pic.twitter.com/cRe12XxbTN
— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020
Munhall native Gabby Barrett was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year but Tenille Townes took home the honor.
Click here for a full list of winners.
