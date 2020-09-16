PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fall is in the air.
We are less than a week away from the official start of autumn and a season of breathtaking foliage, harvests, and festivals.
With the COVID-19 Pandemic impacting fall festivals, many have already been canceled or postponed, but there are still ways to savor the autumn flavors, safely this season.
Soergel Orchards is not holding their regular fall festival this year, but that doesn’t mean they are canceling fall! Both the pumpkin patch and orchard are open this Saturday for picking! Hours are limited through the season, which ends on Halloween.
Trax Farms and Triple B Farms are also kicking off their season this Saturday. Both destinations are offering a special version of their fall events, to ensure safety through physical distancing procedures.
Bedner’s Annual Fall Fest, The Mars Apple Fest, Autumnfest at Seven Springs, the Zelienople, and Harmony Fall Festival among others, is canceled this season.
