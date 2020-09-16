PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — White Oak Animal Safe Haven is looking for “someone good” to step forward and take in two special needs dogs that have been waiting for a forever home for far too long.

Duppy and Cici were featured Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh Today Live’s “Something Good” segment.

The local animal rescue is desperate to find a home for the pair.

After two years, they’re still waiting to be adopted and the rescue is running out of options for them.

The first dog is Duppy. He is an 8-year-old pit-lab mix who was dropped off at the shelter starving and scared. The rescue says he remains distrustful of people and other pets at first, but once he warms up, he’s “loyal and loving.”

He’s longing for a home with someone trustworthy and patient, along with treats and belly rubs.

The second dog is Cici, who has a disability.

The rescue says Cici had a stroke at some point and lost the use of her back legs.

So, she needs a carrier or sling to go outside. Better yet, a wheelchair to help her move around.

She also favors women over men and needs a quiet house with no other pets.

However, the rescue is hoping both dogs go to one home because after living for the past two years in side-by-side kennels, they’ve become good friends.

The staff member who wrote to us says the dogs have won the hearts of everyone at the shelter, and because they still have so much love to give, they really hope to find them a forever home.

If you have room in your heart or home for Duppy and Cici, please contact the White Oak Animal Safe Haven. You can visit their website here and Facebook page here.

