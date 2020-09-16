By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – For the second time in less than two weeks, Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman are pushing for the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The Democratic leaders called on the General Assembly to legalize adult-use marijuana on Sept. 3, and they again made the push Wednesday afternoon.

“Legalizing cannabis is serious policy for serious times,” said Lt. Gov. Fetterman.

While the pandemic burns the business sector in the Keystone State, Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. Fetterman believe legalizing recreational marijuana would provide an economic boost.

And with legalization also comes criminal justice reform and jobs, they say.

“We’re talking about generating billions in long-term revenue for Pennsylvania,” said Lt. Gov. Fetterman. “We’re talking about generating tens of thousands of jobs that don’t require a single dime in subsidy. We’re talking about substantial criminal justice reform that leads to over 20,000 arrests of our fellow Pennsylvanians every year. We’re talking about freedom.”

Gov. Wolf said the majority of Pennsylvanians support the legalization of recreational marijuana.

“The decriminalization and legalization of adult-use cannabis are what the people of Pennsylvania want,” Gov. Wolf said. “I urge the General Assembly to listen to them.”

The governor says he believes now is the time to make adult-use cannabis legalization happen. But two weeks ago, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said not to expect action this fall.

“Like with any issue, a bill would need to work its way through the Senate committee process to be vetted. Movement on this issue should not be expected his fall,” Corman said.