BOLIVAR, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are on the lookout for a suspected arsonist after destructive fires hours apart and close by had fire crews busy over the weekend.

If you take a walk along Market Street in Bolivar, you can’t miss the two homes: one damaged and another destroyed by a suspected arsonist. Investigators say this fire isn’t the only one recently intentionally set.

On Wednesday, 530 Market Street in Bolivar is nothing but a burnt-out mess. The homes flanking it are damaged. This the first of two fires here.

“The first fire was set to the rear porch at 530 Market Street. That fire was put out by the fire department,” said Trooper Steve Limani.

The home again caught fire early Sunday morning. Investigators say neither were accidental.

“At 5:30 in the morning, they get called back to the exact same residence and the residence is fully engulfed. By the fire marshal’s investigation, they were able to conclude it was definitely arson,” said Limani.

Hours before, firefighters rolled to a quick moving fire at the Clarksburg Valley Inn along Route 286 in Young Township, Indiana County. The Clarksburg Valley Inn was vacant and it’s a total loss.

That’s three fires at two locations not far from each other, on the same night, just hours apart.

“These fires were definitely related and intentionally set,” said Limani.

While the fires are certainly tragic, there was some good fortune. As for the fire along Market Street in Bolivar, the folks living there weren’t home.

“The fact they targeted this residence makes us alarmed, maybe they were going at this particular family,” said Limani.

In years past, Westmoreland as well as Indiana County have seen serial arsonist do millions of dollars in damage as well as some lives. Investigators say catching those responsible is a must.

“Sometimes these people who are firebugs, they get nervous, they’re going to go out and create more fires,” said Limani.

The Red Cross is helping the family who lost everything in the house fire. If you have absolutely any information, you are asked to call the state police.