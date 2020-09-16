Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto says he supports the charges filed this week against protesters accused of harassing diners in downtown Pittsburgh.
The mayor spoke about the incident on Wednesday, saying the people who are charged have repeatedly derailed peaceful protests and have been hurtful to their own cause.
“There’s a handful of people that are causing these problems, and what they’re doing is hurting the Black Lives Matter movement,” Peduto said. “They’re not helping it.
“The voice of the community is being overtaken by the voices of a handful of people and extremists.”
Three protesters — Monique Craft, Kenneth McDowell and Shawn Green — are each facing several charges, including harassment.
