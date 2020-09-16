Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety says a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on Becks Run Road.
Officials say police and EMS responded to a report of a motorcycle and vehicle crash on the 400 block of Becks Run Road around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, and no other injures were reported.
Police are investigating.
