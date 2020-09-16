CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 73 New Cases, Pa. Health Dept. Has 776 More Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police are investigating the motorcycle and car collision.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Becks Run Road, Local TV, Motorcycle Crash, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety says a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on Becks Run Road.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Officials say police and EMS responded to a report of a motorcycle and vehicle crash on the 400 block of Becks Run Road around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, and no other injures were reported.

Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments