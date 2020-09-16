By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 776 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday and 28 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 146,990 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Allegheny County is reporting 73 more cases today, but no additional deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, is 173,790 with 5,855 positive cases, the Health Department says. There were 24,442 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Tuesday. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,903.

There are 1,708,131 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

Here is the full age breakdown of patients who have tested positive across the state:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

• Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

• Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

• Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 22,064 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,806 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 26,870. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,308 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,204 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

