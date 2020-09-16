By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State House members are calling on Gov. Tom Wolf to sign a bill to allow local leaders to make decisions on high school sports.

The bill passed in both the House and Senate with bi-partisan support.

It’s now up for Gov. Wolf’s signature.

It would allow decisions about school sports and spectators to be made on a local level.

“It is truly time to give the people their voice back and ensure children have their best, and in my opinion, complete educational outcomes,” Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, the state House majority leader, said.

“The premise of House Bill 2787 is meant to empower our local school boards and the folks they represent,” Rep. Mike Reese, a Republican from Westmoreland County, said. “Because they are in the best position to make decisions about school sports and activities, as well as who can attend those events safely.”

They say it is inconsistent of the governor to allow local leaders to make decisions on school classes, but not sporting events and other school activities.

